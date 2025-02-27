Musk casually admits to "accidentally" junking vital Ebola prevention programs

Washington DC - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk revealed he committed a big "whoopsie" in his recent cutting and slashing spree: his so-called Department of Government efficiency "accidentally" cut Ebola virus prevention efforts.

During President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting Wednesday, Musk admitted he had made some mistakes in his rush to dismantle large parts of the administrative state.

"We won't be perfect, but when we make a mistake, we'll fix it very quickly," he said, before revealing that he "accidentally" cancelled Ebola prevention while taking USAID apart.

"I think we all want Ebola prevention. So we restored the Ebola prevention immediately, and there was no interruption," Musk claimed.

"But we do need to move quickly if we are to achieve $1 trillion deficit reduction in financial year 2026. It requires saving $4 billion per day, every day, from now through the end of September," he added. "But we can do it, and we will do it."

Ebola is a contagious and life-threatening infectious disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact and contact with bodily fluids.

USAID is one of the largest aid agencies in the world, employing around 10,000 people, two-thirds of whom work outside the US. It is responsible for doling out much of the US government's humanitarian assistance to developing countries and countries in crisis.