Elon Musk takes center stage with long rant at Trump's first cabinet meeting

Washington DC - President Donald Trump commended Elon Musk for his efforts to dismantle huge parts of the administrative state, in a cabinet meeting during which the tech billionaire took center stage.

The far-right billionaire, who is not an official member of Trump's cabinet, he spoke at the first full cabinet meeting to have taken place since Inauguration Day in January.

In a prelude for what was to come, Trump declared that he was "EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON" in an all-caps post on Truth Social briefly before the meeting.

After taking an opening prayer, Trump got straight to business, touting Musk's work at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and revealing that his administration is looking to gut $1 trillion in spending via continuing mass-layoffs and cuts.

"If we can do that, we're going to start getting to be at a point where we can think in terms of balancing budgets, believe it or not," Trump said.

"Whether it's this year or next year, I think we'll be very close to balancing budgets. I think DOGE is very important."