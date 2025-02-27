Elon Musk takes center stage with long rant at Trump's first cabinet meeting
Washington DC - President Donald Trump commended Elon Musk for his efforts to dismantle huge parts of the administrative state, in a cabinet meeting during which the tech billionaire took center stage.
The far-right billionaire, who is not an official member of Trump's cabinet, he spoke at the first full cabinet meeting to have taken place since Inauguration Day in January.
In a prelude for what was to come, Trump declared that he was "EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON" in an all-caps post on Truth Social briefly before the meeting.
After taking an opening prayer, Trump got straight to business, touting Musk's work at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and revealing that his administration is looking to gut $1 trillion in spending via continuing mass-layoffs and cuts.
"If we can do that, we're going to start getting to be at a point where we can think in terms of balancing budgets, believe it or not," Trump said.
"Whether it's this year or next year, I think we'll be very close to balancing budgets. I think DOGE is very important."
Musk rails about US bankruptcy and jokes about providing "tech support"
Musk went on to dominate the next 10 minutes of the meeting, ranting about government expenditure, the importance of balancing the books, and taking questions from the press.
Without presenting any evidence, he claimed that the US was on the brink of bankruptcy and said that what he was doing was crucial for the survival of the country.
He also joked about his opponents, making digs at those who opposed his radical cuts to organizations like USAID as well as government Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) schemes.
The Tesla CEO also touted himself as being government "Tech Support" as DOGE revamps Federal computer systems that he says don't work and run on outdated software.
"We simply cannot sustain as a country a $2 trillion deficit," Musk said. "Just the interest on the debt now exceeds the Defense Department spending – and we spend a lot on the Defense Department."
"If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt. This is not an optional thing, it is an essential thing, and that's the reason I'm here."
Musks actions have caused chaos, affecting millions of Americans who depend on government agencies and programs haphazardly slashed. Roughly a third of DOGE staffers have already resigned in protest, saying that they will not push through demanded changes that put the US at risk.
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images