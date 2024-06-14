Elon Musk celebrates major win after Tesla vote on record-breaking pay package

Wilmington, Delaware - Tesla shareholders have again approved a multi-billion-dollar pay package for CEO Elon Musk , after the deal originally authorized in 2018 was overturned by a court in January.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to receive a $56-billion pay package after shareholders voted to reinstate a deal overturned by a court. © REUTERS

The re-approval given at Tesla's annual general meeting on Thursday does not mean Musk will automatically receive the package, as he may still face further legal challenges over the $56-billion deal.



Shareholders also voted in favor of Musk's motion to move Tesla's legal headquarters from Delaware to Texas, the company said after the meeting.

In 2018, a majority of 73% of shareholders voted in favor of granting tech billionaire Musk the share package, which included the right to receive millions of Tesla shares in installments if the company met a number of ambitious targets over up to 10 years.

However, one shareholder sued against the decision.

A Delaware judge later ruled that Musk, as part of Tesla's board of directors, had too much influence from the sidelines of negotiations on the generous remuneration.

The judge argued that the shareholders had been kept in the dark about his involvement, meaning they didn't have the opportunity to make a considered decision.