Emily Ratajkowski opens up about dating women and her viral romances
Los Angeles, California - Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her sexuality and her star-studded romantic history.
The 31-year-old opened up about her personal life in a new interview for the Spring/Summer 2023 issue of HommeGirls.
Despite her recent viral PDA with Harry Styles, EmRata isn't looking to rush into a new relationship after her divorce.
After slyly coming out as bisexual in October 2022, the model dished on wanting to explore her sexuality in her new single era.
She told the outlet that she "would love" to date a woman, but she's "waiting for the right one to come along."
"I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality, so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me, and I’ll be like, 'Whoa, I'm attracted to this person!'" the Gone Girl star said, per ELLE.
Ratajkowski was also candid about her mistakes in previous relationships, revealing that she no longer wants to settle for the sake of being in a relationship.
Emily Ratajkowski dishes on her single era post-divorce
Ratajkowski revealed that this is "the first time I've ever been single in my life" following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.
"[The] younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a bf. Glad I'm not in that era anymore," she said.
The interview, which was conducted in March, likely predated the viral kiss with Styles, but she did dish on the downsides of fame when it comes to invasions into her personal life.
"I would [definitely] love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof. It's definitely just part of the game," she said.
Still, she condemned the negativity she's faced about her dating choices, saying, "Let me live. I've been through some s**t. I want to have some fun sometimes."
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP