Emily Ratajkowski opens up about dating women and her viral romances

Los Angeles, California - Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her sexuality and her star -studded romantic history.

Emily Ratajkowski talked all things dating in a recent interview with HommeGirls. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 31-year-old opened up about her personal life in a new interview for the Spring/Summer 2023 issue of HommeGirls.

Despite her recent viral PDA with Harry Styles, EmRata isn't looking to rush into a new relationship after her divorce.

After slyly coming out as bisexual in October 2022, the model dished on wanting to explore her sexuality in her new single era.

She told the outlet that she "would love" to date a woman, but she's "waiting for the right one to come along."

"I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality, so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me, and I’ll be like, 'Whoa, I'm attracted to this person!'" the Gone Girl star said, per ELLE.

Ratajkowski was also candid about her mistakes in previous relationships, revealing that she no longer wants to settle for the sake of being in a relationship.