Mistake revealed in investigation of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths
Santa Fe, New Mexico - As the investigation into the shocking deaths of Hollywood star Gene Hackman (95) and wife Betsy Arakawa (63) continues, police have revealed a mistake in their initial reporting.
Three dogs were living on the estate of the actor and his wife in New Mexico, and investigators had originally reported the death of a German shepherd with brown fur.
However, the German shepherd named Bear and a four-legged friend named Nikita survived the incident, while the third dog – Zinna – was the one who died, according to the AP.
The source named is Joey Padilla, the owner of a local animal care facility where the two dogs who survived have been housed.
A spokeswoman for the authorities clarified that investigators "don't work with canines on a daily basis," which is why the mistake happened.
The late painter shared a particularly closed bond with Zinna, with the dog reportedly "attached to Betsy at the hip."
How did Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa die?
The cause behind the couple's deaths remains unclear, but authorities have since deemed the situation "suspicious."
A pill container was found near Arakawa's body, and pills were reportedly scattered on the bathroom counter and table.
According to the New York Post, a gas company discovered a minimal leak in Hackman's home, but the pair is not believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The two bodies have already been tested for traces of the odorless and colorless gas with no results.
Further results of the toxicological investigation are not expected for several weeks.
A monthly calendar and two cell phones are still being examined for traces that could shed light on the cause of death.
