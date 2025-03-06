Mistake revealed in investigation of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths

Santa Fe, New Mexico - As the investigation into the shocking deaths of Hollywood star Gene Hackman (95) and wife Betsy Arakawa (63) continues, police have revealed a mistake in their initial reporting.

As the investigation into the shocking deaths of Gene Hackman (l.) and wife Betsy Arakawa continues, police have revealed a mistake in their initial reporting. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Three dogs were living on the estate of the actor and his wife in New Mexico, and investigators had originally reported the death of a German shepherd with brown fur.

However, the German shepherd named Bear and a four-legged friend named Nikita survived the incident, while the third dog – Zinna – was the one who died, according to the AP.

The source named is Joey Padilla, the owner of a local animal care facility where the two dogs who survived have been housed.

A spokeswoman for the authorities clarified that investigators "don't work with canines on a daily basis," which is why the mistake happened.

The late painter shared a particularly closed bond with Zinna, with the dog reportedly "attached to Betsy at the hip."