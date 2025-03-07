Gene Hackman and wife's causes of death reveal among shocking new details

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman died of natural causes, probably around a week after his wife passed away, the chief medical investigator in New Mexico said Friday.

The findings end more than a week of mystery that has surrounded the death of one of Hollywood's most beloved stars, whose everyman persona belied a powerful presence and rare acting skill.

"The cause of death for Mr. Gene Hackman, aged 95 years, is hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributory factor," Heather Jarrell, the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, told reporters.

"The cause of death for Miss Betsy Hackman, aged 65 years, is hantavirus, pulmonary syndrome. The manner of death is natural."

Neither body showed any sign of trauma, nor any indication of carbon monoxide poisoning, which had been an initial suggestion.

Hantavirus presents as a flu-like disease, with symptoms including fever, muscle aches, cough, sometimes vomiting, and diarrhea that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure, Jarrell said.