George Clooney hits back at Trump's insults: "I don't care"

Washington DC - Actor George Clooney slapped back at President Donald Trump 's various insults and ramblings, telling CBS News' Gayle King he "doesn't care" about what Trump thinks of him.

Clooney said that he doesn't care about Trump's insults and that his job isn't to make the most powerful man in the US happy with him. © AFP/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I don't care," Clooney told King on CBS Mornings on Monday. "I've known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States."

"My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity," Clooney said. "I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that… people will criticize that."

Clooney also targeted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head and tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying that he has the right to criticize but won't be swayed by insults from the most powerful men in the US.

The comments came about a month after Trump attacked Clooney on Truth Social following the actor's appearance on CBS' 60 Minutes.

"Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second rate movie 'star,' and failed political pundit," Trump asked.

Trump then went on a rant about the long-running CBS program, which he claims falsely edited an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign. He is currently suing the network over these claims.