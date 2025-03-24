Trump attacks George Clooney's 60 Minutes appearance in latest rant

Washington DC - President Donald Trump attacked George Clooney for his appearance on CBS' 60 Minutes program in yet another long-winded social media rant directed against his opponents.

Donald Trump (r.) attacked George Clooney (l.) for appearing on 60 Minutes, which he called "fraudulent" and "fake news." © Collage: AFP/John Lamparski/Getty Images & AFP/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

"Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second rate movie 'star,' and failed political pundit," Trump asked in a rambling post on Truth Social.

"He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog," Trump said, referencing Clooney's op-ed calling for Biden to step down in July 2024.



Trump then went after Clooney's decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris before reiterating his claim that CBS had fraudulently edited an interview with Harris in the weeks leading up to the November election.

"Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for 'Kamala,' only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well," he said.

"60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history... And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!"