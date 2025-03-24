Trump attacks George Clooney's 60 Minutes appearance in latest rant
Washington DC - President Donald Trump attacked George Clooney for his appearance on CBS' 60 Minutes program in yet another long-winded social media rant directed against his opponents.
"Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second rate movie 'star,' and failed political pundit," Trump asked in a rambling post on Truth Social.
"He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog," Trump said, referencing Clooney's op-ed calling for Biden to step down in July 2024.
Trump then went after Clooney's decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris before reiterating his claim that CBS had fraudulently edited an interview with Harris in the weeks leading up to the November election.
"Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for 'Kamala,' only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well," he said.
"60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history... And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!"
President Donald Trump battles it out with actor George Clooney
Trump has long voiced his disdain for Clooney, who he called a "rat" in July, before saying that the actor should "get out of politics and go back to television."
His attacks on Clooney are often very personal, regularly targeting his character and his career in film and television.
In response to Trump's calls for Clooney to get out of politics, the actor said, "I will if he does" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Clooney went after the Trump administration's assaults on press freedom and the judiciary during his 60 Minutes appearance while touting his new screenplay titled Good Night, and Good Luck.
The film deals with issues of press freedom and is meant to remind people about a time, "when the press held government to account," Clooney said.
"Governments don't like the freedom of the press. They never have," Clooney claimed. "And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you're on. They don't like the press."
