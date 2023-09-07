Gigi Hadid and Doja Cat lead star-studded pink carpet at Victoria's Secret premiere

New York, New York - Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, and countless more celebrities stormed the pink carpet to celebrate The Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion event after a four-year hiatus.

Celebrities flooded in to the Manhattan Center on Wednesday for a premiere of The Victoria's Secret World Tour. © SLAVEN VLASIC/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Victoria's Secret World Tour is billed as part fashion show, part docu-film.

The behind-the-scenes documentary, which was screened on Wednesday for an all-star celebrity audience, shows off the brand's reimagined runway show.

The screening's A-list attendees included Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat, Priyanka Chopra, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell, Brooke Shields, and many more.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour documentary is coming to Amazon Prime on September 26.

Fashion designers from London, Tokyo, Lagos, and Bogotá will all be featured prominently in the documentary as part of the company's extensive rebranding.