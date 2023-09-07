Gigi Hadid and Doja Cat lead star-studded pink carpet at Victoria's Secret premiere
New York, New York - Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, and countless more celebrities stormed the pink carpet to celebrate The Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion event after a four-year hiatus.
The Victoria's Secret World Tour is billed as part fashion show, part docu-film.
The behind-the-scenes documentary, which was screened on Wednesday for an all-star celebrity audience, shows off the brand's reimagined runway show.
The screening's A-list attendees included Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat, Priyanka Chopra, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell, Brooke Shields, and many more.
The Victoria's Secret World Tour documentary is coming to Amazon Prime on September 26.
Fashion designers from London, Tokyo, Lagos, and Bogotá will all be featured prominently in the documentary as part of the company's extensive rebranding.
Victoria Secret looks to rebrand for Fashion Week
We last saw the Victoria's Secret televised fashion show in 2018 before it was officially canceled. Now, Victoria's Secret is undergoing a serious rebrand after apologizing for its various past controversies, and they're taking on a new approach to body inclusivity, diversity, and feminism.
Not only has its lingerie's size range been expanded, but Victoria's Secret has added bras designed for high-impact activities, nursing mothers, and those who have undergone mastectomies.
Doja Cat is headlining the documentary event as a musical artist, and its preview shows a who's who of familiar faces in modeling, but the Tour aims to be more than your average concert/fashion show.
The official website for the event says that the "dynamic artistic forces from the fashion, film, design, music, and visual fields will converge to showcase their work that centers on the appreciation and beauty of womanhood."
It's no secret that we'll be tuning into Amazon Prime on September 26 for the film that's causing all this hype!
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP