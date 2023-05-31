Godfather star Al Pacino drops shocking baby surprise!

Dad vibes! Al Pacino has a bundle of joy on the way. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Party of four!

On Tuesday, it was confirmed by Pacino's rep that the 82-year-old is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

TMZ was the first to break the exciting news and dished that Pacino's boo is already eight months along.

The couple have apparently been quietly dating since the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the two were first spotted seen together in April 2022 thanks to pics from Page Six.

While this appears to be Alfallah's first child, The Godfather star is dad to daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also has twins Anton and Olivia with ex and fellow actor, Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino isn't the first Hollywood veteran to drop a major baby bombshell announcement as of late.

Last month, his costar and longtime friend Robert De Niro confirmed that he secretly welcomed his seventh child, a daughter named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April.