Grammys: Victoria Monet wins for Best New Artist

Los Angeles, California - Victoria Monet on Sunday won the coveted Best New Artist Grammy, beating an eclectic field including Bronx rapper Ice Spice to earn the honor.

Victoria Monet, winner of the Best New Artist, Best Engineered Album, and Best R&B Album award for Jaguar II, poses in the press room during the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Monet entered the night with seven nominations including one for the prestigious Record of the Year award, after her debut studio album Jaguar II sparked a commercial breakthrough following years in the industry.



Her Best New Artist prize brings her total win count on the night to three. The others were best R&B album and best engineered album, non-classical.

"Thank you to the champagne servers of tonight. That's my first thank you," Monet told the audience.

"Thank you to the Recording Academy voting members. This is because of you guys. You guys pressed that button, you were in your emails. Thank you so much."

"Thank you to my mom – a single mom raising this really bad girl. Thank you so much."