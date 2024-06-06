Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift romance and new acting career: "Livin' the dream"

New York, New York - Travis Kelce has opened up about how he manages to stay "grounded" amid the dramatic increase in attention he's received since starting his romance with pop star Taylor Swift .

Travis Kelce dished on his romance with Taylor Swift (c.) and his upcoming acting debut in a chat with Good Morning America on Thursday. © Collage: Patrick Smith & Fernando Leon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old athlete appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, where he gushed over his "dream" life at the moment.

"I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life," he said. "I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning' the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I'm having."

Despite all of the attention on his romance with Taylor, Travis shared that he's able to stay grounded thanks to the support of his friends and family.

"I have such a beautiful family… And I've always been a very grounded guy," he said.

Along with all the fanfare over his romance with the Karma singer – and perhaps because of it – Travis is welcoming plenty of new opportunities in his life, including an upcoming stint on Ryan Murphy's latest horror series, Grotesquerie.