Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift romance and new acting career: "Livin' the dream"
New York, New York - Travis Kelce has opened up about how he manages to stay "grounded" amid the dramatic increase in attention he's received since starting his romance with pop star Taylor Swift.
The 34-year-old athlete appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, where he gushed over his "dream" life at the moment.
"I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life," he said. "I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning' the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I'm having."
Despite all of the attention on his romance with Taylor, Travis shared that he's able to stay grounded thanks to the support of his friends and family.
"I have such a beautiful family… And I've always been a very grounded guy," he said.
Along with all the fanfare over his romance with the Karma singer – and perhaps because of it – Travis is welcoming plenty of new opportunities in his life, including an upcoming stint on Ryan Murphy's latest horror series, Grotesquerie.
Travis Kelce spills on his new role in Grotesquerie
Travis admitted the new role is a "challenge" for him, as his previous TV work has exclusively been in the reality world or comedy settings like Saturday Night Live.
"It's definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and the scene," he said.
But before Grotesquerie hits the small screen, the tight end has an anticipated football season to play with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are aiming for a historic three-peat of Super Bowl victories.
As for Taylor, the pop star is heading across the pond to continue The Eras Tour, with a lengthy UK leg kicking off this weekend.
Cover photo: Collage: Patrick Smith & Fernando Leon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP