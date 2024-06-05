Halsey releases new music and shares serious health struggles!

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Halsey just released a new single and shared her serious health struggles with the public, saying that she's "lucky to be alive."

Pop star Halsey has released a new single and shared her serious health struggles with the public. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamhalsey

On Tuesday the 29-year-old artist dropped the first track from her fifth studio album and shared the news on Instagram: "Before the first single comes, I wanted to share this. It means a lot to me and I love it. Let’s try something different this time and start at 'The End.'"

Halsey, who uses the pronouns she/they, also shared a post about their secret health struggles.

"Long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album," she wrote in the caption of her post that featured videos of the artist dealing with treatment and recording.

"I feel like an old lady," Halsey says while rubbing her legs in the first video.

"I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. By 30 I'm having a rebirth, and I'm not gonna be sick..."

As People Magazine reports, Halsey will be donating the proceeds of their single The End to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Lupus Research Alliance. She also tagged the organization in her social media posts.

Halsey didn't specify what their specific ailments are.