Harrison Ford gets de-aged again for buzzy new Indiana Jones video game

Actor Harrison Ford was de-aged last year for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on the big screen, and video game makers are pulling the same trick for the whip-cracking hero's latest outing on the small screen.

Actor Harrison Ford was de-aged last year for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on the big screen, and video game makers are pulling the same trick for the whip-cracking hero's latest outing on the small screen. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

"Let me tell you what you are missing, Dr. Jones," sneers a bespectacled Nazi to the archaeologist adventurer, buried up to his neck in sand, in the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

A few seconds later, the Nazi gets a crisp headbutt, and strains of the famous theme tune hustle in.

The creators of the game, released on Monday, are thrusting players back to the time period of the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The baddies are familiar, as are the settings and trappings – ancient structures peeking out of the jungle, flame-lit caverns filled with booty, rickety rope bridges over snow-covered ravines.

And players get to inhabit the hero in the first person, in all his youthful splendor.

The creators knew the main challenge would be to produce a convincing young hero.

And unlike the rest of the cast in the game, Indy could not be created by 3D scanning an actor.

"We didn't have an opportunity to travel back in time and scan a young Harrison Ford," said Axel Torvenius, creative director at MachineGames.

Torvenius said Ford's characterization was pieced together with the help of unreleased archive material from the original film.

"We've been looking at photos of Harrison Ford to try to make sure that we hit the correct facial feature that he had at that time," he said. "Having the opportunity to get access to their archive has been invaluable to be able to create the 3D mesh of Indiana Jones' character."