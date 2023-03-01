Chris Pine spits out what really happened when Harry Styles "spit on him"

New York, New York - Chris Pine is finally ready to share his side of the story – of the infamous time Harry Styles "spit" on him, of course.

Chris Pine (r.) has revealed what really happened in the moment fans claim Harry Styles (l.) spit on him last year. © Collage: Tiziana FABI / AFP

Just when you thought the Don't Worry Darling drama was over...

The 42-year-old Hollywood star dished on last year's infamous "Spitgate incident" while recently speaking with Esquire.

As true pop culture fans will recall, the rumor mill ran wild after the cast of Don't Worry Darling attended the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

In one viral video, it appeared that Styles spat on Pine as he sat down next to him during the screening. Social media users soon added the viral moment to the lengthy list of evidence of the cast's supposedly intense off-screen drama.

Alas, the Star Trek alum has now emerged to squash the speculation, telling Esquire that the viral press tour wasn't all that it seemed.

Pine revealed that his publicist woke him up on the plane home from Venice in a panic and told him they needed to respond to the spitting claims.

Now, he's doing just that.