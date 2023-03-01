Chris Pine spits out what really happened when Harry Styles "spit on him"
New York, New York - Chris Pine is finally ready to share his side of the story – of the infamous time Harry Styles "spit" on him, of course.
Just when you thought the Don't Worry Darling drama was over...
The 42-year-old Hollywood star dished on last year's infamous "Spitgate incident" while recently speaking with Esquire.
As true pop culture fans will recall, the rumor mill ran wild after the cast of Don't Worry Darling attended the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
In one viral video, it appeared that Styles spat on Pine as he sat down next to him during the screening. Social media users soon added the viral moment to the lengthy list of evidence of the cast's supposedly intense off-screen drama.
Alas, the Star Trek alum has now emerged to squash the speculation, telling Esquire that the viral press tour wasn't all that it seemed.
Pine revealed that his publicist woke him up on the plane home from Venice in a panic and told him they needed to respond to the spitting claims.
Now, he's doing just that.
Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles said to him in viral clip
Pine confirmed to the outlet that the Watermelon Sugar singer did not, in fact, spit on him, but had instead repeated an inside joke between the pair before he sat down.
Pine believes Styles said, "It's just words, isn't it?" in reference to their jokes about being jet-lagged during the press tour.
"We had this little joke because we're all jet-lagged; we're all trying to answer these questions," Pine explained. "And sometimes when you're doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled, and you start speaking gibberish. But it's just words, man."
Styles certainly knows this all too well, as he was mercilessly mocked online after he told an interviewer that his "favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie."
Despite the false stories surrounding the "spitting," Pine got a good laugh sifting through the memes inspired by his appearance with Styles, so that's certainly worth something.
