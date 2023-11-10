Harry Styles' shocking new hair confirmed with buzzcut snaps

Las Vegas, Nevada - Harry Styles has indeed shaved his head, with new photos confirming the musician's shocking new 'do.

Harry Styles has shaved his head, as confirmed by new snaps of the pop star published on Thursday. © IMAGO / PA Images

Sorry, Harries!

The 29-year-old pop star has sheared his trademark curls, as proven by photos obtained by TMZ.

The snaps, which were taken at a recent U2 concert in Las Vegas and published on Thursday, feature a shaven Styles enjoying the show with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

Chatter about the chop first emerged thanks to a subscriber-only post from celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, with the rumors spreading like wildfire on social media as fans had a collective meltdown.

Despite the panic online, Styles himself seems to be enjoying his time out of the limelight since concluding his years-long Love on Tour concert series in July.

Since then, he's kept things lowkey with under-the-radar outings in the UK, frequently with the 29-year-old Bones and All actor amid their blossoming romance.

The former One Direction star has not given any hints as to when his hiatus from music will come to an end.