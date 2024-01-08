Harry Styles shows off suave new look on vacation with Taylor Russell
Anguilla - Harry Styles has been spotted enjoying a lavish vacation with his supposed girlfriend, Taylor Russell, where fans got some much-needed assurance that his hair is finally growing back!
The 29-year-old pop star shocked fans with a new buzzcut back in November, but new photos have revealed that the ultra-short look is already on its way out.
Photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday showed a shirtless Harry swimming in the waters of Anguilla as he rocked a notably longer hairstyle.
Joining the former One Direction star were the 29-year-old Bones and All actor, whom he has been romantically linked to since June, and late-night host James Corden.
The luxurious vacation comes amid a continued hiatus for Harry following his record-breaking Love on Tour run, which came to an end last July.
When will Harry Styles release new music?
Things have been pretty quiet for the Don't Worry Darling star in recent months, seemingly holding true to his plans for a significant break from music after the lengthy concert series.
In the meantime, Harry has been enjoying the downtime with Taylor Russell, who he is reportedly "smitten" with!
As for when fans can expect new music from the Grammy winner, he has assured Harries that he will be back "when the time is right."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Matrix & Cover-Images