Harry Styles shows off suave new look on vacation with Taylor Russell

Anguilla - Harry Styles has been spotted enjoying a lavish vacation with his supposed girlfriend, Taylor Russell, where fans got some much-needed assurance that his hair is finally growing back !

Harry Styles was spotted rocking longer hair on vacation with Taylor Russell after shocking fans with a buzzcut in November. © Collage: IMAGO / Matrix & Cover-Images

The 29-year-old pop star shocked fans with a new buzzcut back in November, but new photos have revealed that the ultra-short look is already on its way out.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday showed a shirtless Harry swimming in the waters of Anguilla as he rocked a notably longer hairstyle.

Joining the former One Direction star were the 29-year-old Bones and All actor, whom he has been romantically linked to since June, and late-night host James Corden.

The luxurious vacation comes amid a continued hiatus for Harry following his record-breaking Love on Tour run, which came to an end last July.