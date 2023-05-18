Harry Styles praised by Little Mermaid's Jonah Hauer-King after casting swap
Los Angeles, California - The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King has nothing but praise for Harry Styles after both were considered for the leading role of Prince Eric.
The 29-year-old pop star was considered in the casting process to take on the role of Ariel's iconic love interest before it ultimately went to Hauer-King.
Director Rob Marshall gushed over Styles but revealed that the former One Direction star wanted to seek out "darker" roles, ultimately starring in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman in 2022.
When asked about Styles nearly taking the part, Hauer-King proved to be quite the fanboy at heart.
"He's pretty cool and amazingly talented, so yeah, it was cool to be mentioned in the same breath," the 27-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.
Though he's taken on a few roles in major movies recently, the Watermelon Sugar artist has made it clear that music is his main priority.
Harry Styles dishes on The Little Mermaid and his movie career
In 2019, Styles dished about his near-involvement with the live-action Disney flick in an interview with The Face.
Confirming that his taking on the role of Prince Eric was "discussed," the Grammy winner said, "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."
While Styles is busy closing out Love on Tour, fans can check out Hauer-King's take on Prince Eric when The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & Frederic J. Brown / AFP