Harry Styles praised by Little Mermaid's Jonah Hauer-King after casting swap

Los Angeles, California - The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King has nothing but praise for Harry Styles after both were considered for the leading role of Prince Eric.

The 29-year-old pop star was considered in the casting process to take on the role of Ariel's iconic love interest before it ultimately went to Hauer-King.

Director Rob Marshall gushed over Styles but revealed that the former One Direction star wanted to seek out "darker" roles, ultimately starring in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman in 2022.

When asked about Styles nearly taking the part, Hauer-King proved to be quite the fanboy at heart.

"He's pretty cool and amazingly talented, so yeah, it was cool to be mentioned in the same breath," the 27-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Though he's taken on a few roles in major movies recently, the Watermelon Sugar artist has made it clear that music is his main priority.