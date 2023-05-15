Harry Styles switches up tour setlist with fan-favorite One Direction song

Horsens, Denmark - Love on Tour may be coming to an end, but Harry Styles is going out with a bang.

Harry Styles has added Stockholm Syndrome by One Direction to his final Love on Tour setlist, debuting it on May 13 in Denmark. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/twentieskatalog & finelinebeth

The 29-year-old kicked off the final leg of his three-year concert series in Horsens, Denmark, on Saturday, and he's making the concluding shows extra special with a number of changes to the setlist.

Fans had been speculating that the setlist might change for the final leg after Styles unveiled new visuals and merchandise that seemed to foreshadow a major revamp.

Most notably, the Watermelon Sugar singer dusted off a fan-favorite One Direction track with a killer performance of Stockholm Syndrome.

Styles also brought back She and Fine Line from his sophomore solo album for the updated setlist and debuted Grapejuice from Harry's House.

The setlist changes caused quite a stir among his fans, to say the least.