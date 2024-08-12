Harry Styles sparks dating rumors with singer Olivia Dean after recent split

London, UK - Harry Styles has stirred up new romance rumors following his split from actor Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles (r.) has stirred up new romance rumors with fellow British singer Olivia Dean. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Imagen & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per The Sun, the 30-year-old pop star was spotted out and about with singer Olivia Dean in London over the weekend.

It isn't immediately clear whether the outing was a proper date, as the two opted for a casual meal at burger chain Five Guys.

Still, insiders told the outlet that Harry and the 25-year-old musician are "enjoying getting to know each other out of the spotlight."

"Harry and Olivia have known each other for a while," the tipster said, adding that the two "have loads in common."

A source close to the neo-soul singer, however, said the two are simply "good friends."

Back in May, the former One Direction star was said to have called it quits with Taylor Russell after just over a year of dating.

The former couple reportedly split after hitting a "rough patch," but insiders have claimed that the two could find a way back to each other after working through their difficulties.