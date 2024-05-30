Are Harry Styles and Taylor Russell on the road to reconciliation?

London, UK - Harry Styles and Taylor Russell may have just called it quits, but is there hope for the former lovebirds to reconnect?

Harry Styles (r.) and Taylor Russell may soon find their way back to each other despite their recent split. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / PA Images

According to a Wednesday report from Us Weekly, the stars' split might not be as final as previously believed.

"They're taking some time to reevaluate things and see if this relationship is [one] that they really want to be in for the long run," an insider told the outlet.

Harry and Taylor never confirmed their relationship status, but they were repeatedly seen showing PDA on various outings after dating rumors first linked them last summer.

The two are said to have called it quits in April after hitting a "rough patch."

"Things have become strained recently, though, and they've taken some time out," an insider told The Sun earlier this month.

Prior to the split, the 30-year-old singer was rumored to be considering popping the question to Taylor, so the news came as quite a shock to fans. Now, though, it seems all hope might not be lost!