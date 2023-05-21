Is Harry Styles dating Candice Swanepoel?

Los Angeles, California - After sparking dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski in March, Harry Styles may have a new model love in his life!

Harry Styles is rumored to be romantically involved with model Candice Swanepoel. © Collage: Stefano Rellandini / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old has reportedly "grown close" to Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel.

"Harry is one of the world's biggest music superstars, so it's not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him," a source told the outlet.

Before packing on the PDA with Ratajkowski earlier this year, the Watermelon Sugar singer was also allegedly linked to famous models Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Nadine Leopold, and Georgia Fowler.

Styles' last serious relationship was with actor and director Olivia Wilde, whom he split from in 2022 after almost two years together.

The former One Direction star first met Swanepoel at a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2017.

"Candice is one of Victoria's Secret's most successful Angels, and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her," the insider said.

Along with The Sun's report, blind items submitted to celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi have also alleged the two are romantically involved.