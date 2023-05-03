Did Harry Styles skip the Met Gala to avoid Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski?

New York, New York - Harry Styles skipped out on the 2023 Met Gala , and his absence may have to do with his rather complicated love life!

Harry Styles (r) reportedly skipped out on the 2023 Met Gala due to the attendance of his ex Olivia Wilde (l) and latest flame, Emily Ratajkowski (c). © Collage: Theo Wargo & Mike Coppola & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old was a no-show at the annual fashion event, but a new report has suggested he intentionally chose not to attend.

According to The Daily Mail, Styles was indeed invited, but a source told the outlet that the singer "avoided it like the bubonic plague."

And why did he feel so strongly about skipping out?

Well, his famous ex Olivia Wilde, whom he dated for about two years before their reported split in November 2022, was confirmed to be attending.

"He was told by his team that they would take all necessary steps to ensure that there was no awkward run in with Olivia, but he was not trying to risk it at all," the source said.

To make matters even more complicated, also at the gala was Emily Ratajkowski, whom the Watermelon Singer singer was caught kissing in a viral PDA video in March!

A run-in with a recent ex is always awkward, but EmRata's involvement would certainly have escalated the tension.

Though the model hasn't confirmed if she and Styles are an official item, rumors have swirled that Wilde felt "betrayed" by the pair's romantic involvement.