Did Harry Styles skip the Met Gala to avoid Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski?

New York, New York - Harry Styles skipped out on the 2023 Met Gala, and his absence may have to do with his rather complicated love life!
The 29-year-old was a no-show at the annual fashion event, but a new report has suggested he intentionally chose not to attend.
According to The Daily Mail, Styles was indeed invited, but a source told the outlet that the singer "avoided it like the bubonic plague."
And why did he feel so strongly about skipping out?
Well, his famous ex Olivia Wilde, whom he dated for about two years before their reported split in November 2022, was confirmed to be attending.
"He was told by his team that they would take all necessary steps to ensure that there was no awkward run in with Olivia, but he was not trying to risk it at all," the source said.
To make matters even more complicated, also at the gala was Emily Ratajkowski, whom the Watermelon Singer singer was caught kissing in a viral PDA video in March!
A run-in with a recent ex is always awkward, but EmRata's involvement would certainly have escalated the tension.
Though the model hasn't confirmed if she and Styles are an official item, rumors have swirled that Wilde felt "betrayed" by the pair's romantic involvement.
Another source told The Daily Mail that Wilde and Ratajkowski's friendship led Wilde to feel "betrayed" by her romance with Styles.
Still, the insider affirmed that the Don't Worry Darling director "does not want to be dragged into this mess" and is willing to let the situation go.
Ratajkowski, meanwhile, expressed her disappointment at the narrative in an interview with Spanish Vogue, where she said she feels sorry that Wilde has had to face such cruel media criticisms recently.
While it looks like the bad blood between the women is unfounded gossip, Styles' desire to avoid crossing paths with both his ex and current flame is certainly understandable!
