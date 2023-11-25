Is Harry Styles joining season 3 of The White Lotus?

Los Angeles, California - Will Harry Styles expand his acting career by booking a stay at The White Lotus? Not so fast!

After rumors swirled that Harry Styles would be joining season 3 of The White Lotus, his team has stepped in to set the record straight. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & ZUMA Press

Earlier this week, rumors spread like wildfire that the 29-year-old pop star would be joining the cast of the HBO TV show's upcoming third season.

As per usual, celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi was a key factor in the swirling speculation, sharing a tip that a male "A-list singer was circling a part in season 3."

The gossip escalated after Deadline reported a casting call for The White Lotus that sought, among other roles, a "yogi."

Some took this as a possible explanation for the former One Direction star's shocking new buzzcut, potentially providing the explanation so many fans desperately sought after seeing his new 'do.

Alas, Harry will not be starring in the new season, which his team confirmed to HuffPost UK on Thursday.

Still, the Grammy winner will be returning to screens in the near future, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the franchise is looking to expand his role as Eros in future projects.