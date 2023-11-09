Marvel's Kevin Feige talks Taylor Swift Deadpool rumors and Harry Styles' MCU future
Los Angeles, California - Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has responded to swirling speculation about the future of Harry Styles in the franchise as well as the potential introduction of Taylor Swift.
At Tuesday's premiere of The Marvels in Los Angeles, Feige was asked about both pop stars during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.
As for whether the studio is looking to expand Styles' role as Eros anytime soon, Feige said, "He's excited. We're excited."
"We will see," he added, noting that the franchise has introduced quite a few new characters that need to be assimilated through upcoming projects.
The 29-year-old singer made his debut as Eros in a post-credit scene attached to 2021's Eternals but has not returned to the franchise since.
Feige also coyly responded to ongoing fan theories that another musician would be joining the MCU in Deadpool 3 — none other than T. Swift herself.
When asked about the rumors that the 33-year-old songstress would be starring as Dazzler in the upcoming sequel, the Marvel boss nodded knowingly but did not confirm or deny whether the speculation was true.
Will Taylor Swift make a cameo in Deadpool 3?
While outlandish fan theories are nothing knew when it comes to Taylor Swift, the Deadpool chatter certainly carries some weight.
The Anti-Hero singer has long been friends with star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, but lately, she's also been spending significant time with other Deadpool 3 cast and crew members.
Director Shawn Levy and actor Hugh Jackman, who will return as Wolverine in the new flick, both joined Swift and Reynolds at a Chiefs-Jets game last month.
Swift was later spotted again with both Levy and Reynolds together in New York ahead of the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), adding further fuel to the rumors.
Levy, who is also an executive producer of Stranger Things, previously worked with the Grammy winner in her self-directed All Too Well: The Short Film, where he played the father of leading lady Sadie Sink.
Dazzler, a blonde superhero with the ability to turn sound into light, is certainly a good fit for Swift, but fans just may have to wait until the film drops in May to learn the truth.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ZUMA Wire