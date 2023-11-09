Marvel's Kevin Feige talks Taylor Swift Deadpool rumors and Harry Styles' MCU future

Los Angeles, California - Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has responded to swirling speculation about the future of Harry Styles in the franchise as well as the potential introduction of Taylor Swift .

Harry Styles is confirmed to be returning as Eros in the MCU, while confirmation of Taylor Swift's involvement remains elusive. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ZUMA Wire

At Tuesday's premiere of The Marvels in Los Angeles, Feige was asked about both pop stars during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

As for whether the studio is looking to expand Styles' role as Eros anytime soon, Feige said, "He's excited. We're excited."

"We will see," he added, noting that the franchise has introduced quite a few new characters that need to be assimilated through upcoming projects.

The 29-year-old singer made his debut as Eros in a post-credit scene attached to 2021's Eternals but has not returned to the franchise since.

Feige also coyly responded to ongoing fan theories that another musician would be joining the MCU in Deadpool 3 — none other than T. Swift herself.

When asked about the rumors that the 33-year-old songstress would be starring as Dazzler in the upcoming sequel, the Marvel boss nodded knowingly but did not confirm or deny whether the speculation was true.