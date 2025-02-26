Justin Baldoni slams Blake Lively's request for privacy amid legal battle
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni has hit back at his It End With Us co-star Blake Lively's request for privacy amid their heated legal war!
According to The New York Post, the director's legal team has criticized Lively's protective order request after the Gossip Girl star alleged that she was receiving "violent" and "threatening" messages online.
Baldoni's attorney sent a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, writing, "Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively's claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence."
The lawyers argued that Lively is trying to "rehabilitate her tarnished image" by making "bold statements" about the Jane the Virgin star.
Baldoni's legal team further argued that Lively "has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called 'harassment' in her Amended Complaint," so she shouldn't be concerned about a "personally sensitive nature" being unveiled in the case.
Earlier this month, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were similarly slammed by the attorneys after making a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special, where Reynolds poked fun at his wife's legal drama.
