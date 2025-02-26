Justin Baldoni slams Blake Lively's request for privacy amid legal battle

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni has hit back at his It End With Us co- star Blake Lively's request for privacy amid their heated legal war!

Justin Baldoni (l.) has responded to Blake Lively's protective order request amid their ugly legal war. © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to The New York Post, the director's legal team has criticized Lively's protective order request after the Gossip Girl star alleged that she was receiving "violent" and "threatening" messages online.

Baldoni's attorney sent a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, writing, "Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively's claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence."

The lawyers argued that Lively is trying to "rehabilitate her tarnished image" by making "bold statements" about the Jane the Virgin star.

Baldoni's legal team further argued that Lively "has already publicized the alleged details of the so-called 'harassment' in her Amended Complaint," so she shouldn't be concerned about a "personally sensitive nature" being unveiled in the case.