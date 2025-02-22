Hunter Schafer slams Trump as gender policy changes her passport to male

Los Angeles, California - Trans actor Hunter Schafer, known for HBO hit show Euphoria , has said her passport gender marker was changed to male, slamming the Trump administration, which has demonized any recognition of gender diversity.

Hunter Schafer (r.) revealed her passport gender marker was changed to male amid the Trump administration's crackdown on the rights of transgender Americans. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Schafer blamed the policies of President Donald Trump for the modification of her gender – despite having identity documents marked female "coming up on a decade now" – in a TikTok story published Thursday evening and rebroadcast as a video Friday.

"I filled everything out just like I normally would. I put female, and when it was picked up today, and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male," she said, brandishing her passport and explaining she had had to renew the document after it was stolen last year.

Trump, in his first days in office, declared the country would recognize only two genders – male and female – and has targeted transgender people in a slew of other orders.

According to the State Department, under an executive order on what the Trump administration calls "Gender Ideology Extremism," the Bureau of Consular Affairs would stop issuing identification documents with an "X" marker for non-binary people.

"We will only issue passports with an M or F sex marker that match the customer's biological sex at birth," the website says.

Schafer said her gender on her birth certificate hasn't been changed to female, leading her to believe that "the agencies who are in charge of passports... are now required to cross reference birth certificates."