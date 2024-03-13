Is Justin Timberlake collaborating with *NSYNC for comeback album?

London, UK - Justin Timberlake is keeping a low profile ahead of his sixth album release, which is set to mark a reunion of sorts with some old friends.

Justin Timberlake is keeping a low profile ahead of his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, which is set to mark a reunion with some old friends. © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Justin Timberlake has been keeping a low profile for quite some time now. The pop superstar of the noughties had all but withdrawn from the public eye in recent years.



Most recently, the *NSYNC singer involuntarily hit the headlines in October when his name came up in the tell-all book of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

The 43-year-old singer is now stepping back into the spotlight and, after co-releasing a comeback single last year, he's now set to launch his sixth solo album on March 15.

Timberlake told Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show in January that he spent four years working on his new album Everything I Thought It Was, collaborating with various songwriters and different producers.

"We ended up with almost like 100 songs – that's not an exaggeration," he said.

In the end, 18 made it onto the album. Timberlake's record company Sony has been extremely tight-lipped about the release. Apart from two songs, nothing could be heard in advance. The album cover has been unveiled, but even that only shows the back of his head.

The pop singer released the first single Selfish, a soft romantic R&B ballad with a gentle electro beat and somewhat cheesy lyrics, back in January. The second single, Drown, on the other hand, is a little darker.

"You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons," he sings.

Some have interpreted the song, apparently about a failed relationship, as a reckoning with Spears. Timberlake himself has not commented on this and has hardly given any interviews.

At a concert in New York, however, he raised eyebrows when he said during his hit song Cry Me A River: "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize ... to absolutely fucking nobody."

Shortly afterward, his celebrity ex-girlfriend deleted an Instagram post in which she had apologized for "hurting the people I really care about" with her book.