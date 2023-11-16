Justin Timberlake hits up Trolls premiere with Jessica Biel and N*SYNC amid Britney Spears' memoir backlash

Los Angeles, California - Singer Justin Timberlake got support from his N*SYNC members and wife Jessica Biel at the Trolls Band Together premiere!

Justin Timberlake was all smiles at the premiere for Trolls Band Together which he attended with N*SYNC and his wife, Jessica Biel. © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate star couldn't stop the feeling at the US premiere for the upcoming movie.

Justin was seen smiling from ear to ear on the red carpet with his bandmates while rocking an all-black fit that included a knit jacket over a black t-shirt, trousers, and red-tinted glasses.

Meanwhile, the 7th Heaven star twinned with her hubby in a black silk button-down shirt and mini-skirt featuring large, reflective circles.

The SexyBack artist also posed with his co-stars Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, and Zooey Deschanel.

The event was one of the very few appearances Justin has made as of late following the intense backlash he's received following the release of Britney Spears' memoir.

The pop star's book, The Woman in Me, detailed her former romance with the N*SYNC member, including their difficult split and his involvement in her traumatic abortion.