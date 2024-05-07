Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's dramatic feud to take center stage in new docuseries

London, UK - The infamous feud between Taylor Swift and music executive Scooter Braun is set to be explored in a new docuseries coming to Discovery+.

As announced on Tuesday, the show will be titled "Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood," a play on the 34-year-old pop star's 2014 hit.

The series will be a part of the "vs." collection at Warner Bros. Discovery UK and Ireland. Previous iterations included Amber vs. Johnny, detailing Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's fiery legal battle, and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce, following the breakup between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2021.

The latest docuseries will focus specifically on Taylor and Scooter's falling out following the controversial sale of the Grammy winner's masters in 2019.

After Scooter's Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Label Group (BMLG), with whom Taylor had been signed since she was 15, the music executive turned around and sold the masters of her first six albums to an investment firm called Shamrock Capital.

Scooter made a profit of $265 million from the buy-and-sell, and Taylor fumed over the move, alleging that she was never given the chance to buy her own masters nor informed that they were going to be sold again.

The following year, Taylor began her re-recording project to devalue the original masters of her first six records – a tactic that has garnered unprecedented success.