Jada Pinkett-Smith shares surprising marriage update after Will Smith separation

Los Angeles, California - Jada Pinkett-Smith shared that she and Will Smith are continuing their marriage despite the stars ' separation.

Jada Pinkett-Smith (r) has revealed where she stands in her marriage to Will Smith. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to the Girls Trip star's new interview with Drew Barrymore, the Smiths are in it for the long haul.

In a clip shared by Entertainment Weekly on Monday, Jada dished on where she and the 55-year-old Oscar winner stand after her memoir, Worthy, revealed that the two had separated in 2016.

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," the host says of the famous couple's separation, adding, "It sounds like you're staying together forever."

"We're staying together forever," Jada replied, noting, "I tried. We tried."

The interview follows Will and Jada spending a "perfect" Thanksgiving together with their children and in-laws, which the pair documented with black-and-white family shots.

The spouses both shared pics from the family time on their respective Instagram pages, with one pic showing the King Richard star sweetly kissing his wife on her head.