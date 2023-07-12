Jamie Foxx continues comeback with good deed for a fan!

Chicago, Illinois - Actor Jamie Foxx did a good deed for a fan after he spotted for the first time since his April hospitalization !

Jamie Foxx continued his time in Chicago by doing a good deed for a fan. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Not only is the 55-year-old Grammy winner doing well following his health scare, he's also took time to do an honorable thing for a fan.

On Monday, Foxx was seen returning a purse that belonged to a fan's mother in Chicago.

In the viral clip that was initially shared on Instagram, the Ray star got in his black SUV after giving the woman back her who told Foxx "thank you" in the video.

"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her," the IG user captioned the post.

"And he said he feels good y’all god is good."