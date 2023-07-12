Jamie Foxx continues comeback with good deed for a fan!
Chicago, Illinois - Actor Jamie Foxx did a good deed for a fan after he spotted for the first time since his April hospitalization!
Not only is the 55-year-old Grammy winner doing well following his health scare, he's also took time to do an honorable thing for a fan.
On Monday, Foxx was seen returning a purse that belonged to a fan's mother in Chicago.
In the viral clip that was initially shared on Instagram, the Ray star got in his black SUV after giving the woman back her who told Foxx "thank you" in the video.
"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her," the IG user captioned the post.
"And he said he feels good y’all god is good."
Jamie Foxx continues to wow fans following scary health incident
The Unpredictable singer's tour of Chi-town didn't stop there as he was also spotted enjoying a late-night outing at Topgolf where eyewitnesses claimed that his swing was "better than the people with whom he was competing with."
On Sunday, Foxx made his first public appearance nearly three months after he was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta after suffering a near-fatal medical incident on the set of his Netflix movie.
It's truly touching to have Jamie Foxx back in good health and good spirits!
