John Boyega reveals Jamie Foxx is "doing well" and will return to work "soon"
Atlanta, Georgia - Star Wars actor John Boyega has shared a new update on Jamie Foxx amid speculations regarding his health.
While speaking to People at the Hollywood premiere for They Cloned Tyrone, the 31-year-old star revealed that he recently chatted his costar Foxx on the phone, as he's currently recovering from a mysterious medical complication.
"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," Boyega told the outlet on Tuesday evening.
"He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."
The producer, who stars in the sci-fi comedy alongside Foxx, further added that he gave the multi-hyphenate star "well wishes" directly.
"I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro," Boyega said.
Jamie Foxx continues to recover after mysterious health scare
The film's co-producer Datari Turner revealed that Foxx is "doing amazing" and noted that the Grammy winner will be back to work "very soon."
"He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon," Turner stated.
The update comes amid confusing speculation over the Unpredictable singer's status as he hasn't been publicly seen since his April hospitalization.
Conflicting reports have claimed that Foxx's health scare was near-fatal, yet his family has disputed these allegations as his A-list friends have pleaded for fans to give the Oscar winner time to address the incident when he's ready.
