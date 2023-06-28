John Boyega reveals Jamie Foxx is "doing well" and will return to work "soon"

Atlanta, Georgia - Star Wars actor John Boyega has shared a new update on Jamie Foxx amid speculations regarding his health .

John Boyega (r) has dished that Jamie Foxx is doing well while still recovering from his health scare. © Collage: OMAR VEGA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

While speaking to People at the Hollywood premiere for They Cloned Tyrone, the 31-year-old star revealed that he recently chatted his costar Foxx on the phone, as he's currently recovering from a mysterious medical complication.

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," Boyega told the outlet on Tuesday evening.

"He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

The producer, who stars in the sci-fi comedy alongside Foxx, further added that he gave the multi-hyphenate star "well wishes" directly.

"I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro," Boyega said.