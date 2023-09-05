Jamie Foxx hits up Cabo with rumored new boo after health scare

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Actor Jamie Foxx's recovery continues with a trip to Cabo... and apparently a new boo!

Jamie Foxx is continuing recovering from his April health scare with a romantic to Cabo and a new love. © Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

The 55-year-old Grammy-winner may have been the only celeb absent from Beyoncé's Los Angeles takeover!

Instead, Foxx spent his Labor Day weekend with his supposed new girlfriend, identified as Alyce Huckstepp, in the romantic vacation spot Cabo.

In the viral pics from the swoon-worthy getaway obtained by Page Six, the Ray star rocked a black jacket with a graphic print and a matching pair of joggers.

He completed his look with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and white sneakers.

As for Foxx's new love, Huckstepp matched the singer's fit with an all-black look and white sneakers.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star's latest outing follows his slow recovery following his health scare back in April.

Foxx was rushed to the hospital after suffering a reportedly near-fatal incident on the set of his Netflix film, Back in Action.