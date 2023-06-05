Jamie Foxx will address health scare "when he's ready", says Nick Cannon
Los Angeles, California - Wild N' Out star Nick Cannon has shared his thoughts on his friend Jamie Foxx's recovery after conflicting reports swirl regarding his recent health scare.
While speaking to Extra's Billy Bush on Thursday, the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate dished on Foxx's recovery and explained why he believes the 55-year-old actor will speak in detail about his April hospitalization "when he's ready."
"One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private," Cannon said.
The All That alum has since taken over as host for Foxx's musical game show Beat Shazam after the Ray star suffered a near-fatal medical scare.
"I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that," Cannon continued.
He went on to say that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will speak to his fans "the only he can."
Nick Cannon addresses rumors about Jamie Foxx's health scare
The host also asked the former Nickelodeon star if the Oscar winner had suffered a stroke and if he could give an update on his condition.
Though Foxx broke his silence about the incident in May, rumors have continually swirled about what specifically happened, with Mike Tyson publicly claiming that the actor indeed had a stroke.
Cannon didn't seem swayed by the speculation, saying that "as a friend," he doesn't "pry."
"I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me," he said.
Cannon added that the information that his family has put out "is the information that they want to be out there."
"I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers, sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, 'Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it,'" the rapper said.
