Jamie Foxx will address health scare "when he's ready", says Nick Cannon

Los Angeles, California - Wild N' Out star Nick Cannon has shared his thoughts on his friend Jamie Foxx's recovery after conflicting reports swirl regarding his recent health scare.

Nick Cannon (l) has spoken out about Jamie Foxx after conflicting rumors swirl regarding his recovery. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While speaking to Extra's Billy Bush on Thursday, the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate dished on Foxx's recovery and explained why he believes the 55-year-old actor will speak in detail about his April hospitalization "when he's ready."

"One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private," Cannon said.

The All That alum has since taken over as host for Foxx's musical game show Beat Shazam after the Ray star suffered a near-fatal medical scare.

"I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that," Cannon continued.

He went on to say that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will speak to his fans "the only he can."