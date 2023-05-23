Mike Tyson dishes on details of Jamie Foxx's near-fatal health incident
Chicago, Illinois - As Jamie Foxx continues his recovery, more details are emerging about the medical event that the star suffered last month.
The 55-year-old is recovering from his undisclosed, near-fatal health incident at a rehab facility in Chicago.
Per TMZ, the Django Unchained star was visited by his daughter, Corinne, and friend Dave Brown over the weekend.
Foxx was transferred to the Chicago facility about a month after suffering a medical scare while on set in Atlanta in April.
While the exact details of Foxx's medical incident remain unconfirmed, the Chicago rehab center provides treatment for those recovering from strokes, spinal injuries, and cancer.
An insider previously revealed that the incident was almost deadly, noting that Foxx suffered from high blood pressure, which can lead to a stroke.
On Tuesday, Mike Tyson spoke out about Foxx's recovery and seemed to confirm he indeed suffered a stroke, though the claim has yet to be officially confirmed by Foxx's family.
Mike Tyson claims Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke
While speaking on the PBD Podcast, Tyson revealed that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is "not feeling well."
"They said a stroke," he said. "I have no idea what happened to him."
As celebrities send their good wishes to Foxx, Corinne has continued to speak out against conflicting narratives in the media and confirmed that her father is making significant progress in his recovery.
Cover photo: Collage: Vivien Killilea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media