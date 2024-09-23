Janet Jackson faces backlash over comments about Kamala Harris' race: "She's not Black!"
London, UK - Pop music star Janet Jackson is facing backlash after she suggested that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is "not Black."
Over the weekend, The Guardian published an interview with the music legend, in which journalist Nosheen Iqbal asked for her thoughts on how the US may be "on the verge of voting in its first Black female president."
In response, Jackson appeared to parrot Donald Trump's recent remarks about the vice president's race and heritage.
"Well, you know what they supposedly said? – She's not Black," Jackson stated. "That's what I heard. That she's Indian."
When Iqbal asserted that Harris is "both," Jackson insisted, "Her father’s white. That's what I was told.
"I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days," she added. "I was told that they discovered her father was white."
Jackson went on to say that "either way" the election goes in November, whether Trump or Harris wins, she believes there is "going to be mayhem."
The bizarre exchange left Iqbal wondering "what internet rabbit holes she's been going down" and what type of content social media algorithms are "serving her."
Janet Janckson's unauthorized apology amid social media backlash
Since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, Trump and his allies have tried to make her gender and race a subject of ridicule.
Trump first attacked her race while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists back in July, in which he told a crowd that Harris "just happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black."
Jackson's comments were swiftly met with backlash, particularly from fans and critics on social media, who deemed her remarks as "ignorant" and "irresponsible."
In a statement to BuzzFeed in the midst of the backlash, Mo Elmasri, who claimed to be Jackson's representative, attempted to do damage control, arguing that her comments were "based on misinformation" and claimed the Nasty singer had apologized for "any confusion caused."
However, a day later, Jackson's reps told Variety that Elmasri was not authorized to make the apology.
Elmasri also issued a follow-up to The Daily Beast, claiming he was fired over the statement.
"Janet Jackson fired me due to disagreements between me, her, and [her brother] Randy, after her meeting with the Guardian and her unbalanced statements," Elmasri claimed, adding, "That's all I can say."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP