Janet Jackson faces backlash over comments about Kamala Harris' race: "She's not Black!"

London, UK - Pop music star Janet Jackson is facing backlash after she suggested that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is "not Black."

Pop star Janet Jackson (r.) is facing backlash after she insisted during a recent interview that she "heard" Kamala Harris is "not Black." © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, The Guardian published an interview with the music legend, in which journalist Nosheen Iqbal asked for her thoughts on how the US may be "on the verge of voting in its first Black female president."

In response, Jackson appeared to parrot Donald Trump's recent remarks about the vice president's race and heritage.

"Well, you know what they supposedly said? – She's not Black," Jackson stated. "That's what I heard. That she's Indian."

When Iqbal asserted that Harris is "both," Jackson insisted, "Her father’s white. That's what I was told.

"I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days," she added. "I was told that they discovered her father was white."

Jackson went on to say that "either way" the election goes in November, whether Trump or Harris wins, she believes there is "going to be mayhem."

The bizarre exchange left Iqbal wondering "what internet rabbit holes she's been going down" and what type of content social media algorithms are "serving her."