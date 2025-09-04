Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer on speaking terms?

Los Angeles, California - Have things become uneasy Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their once "amicable" divorce?

Jennifer Lopez has apparently gone no-contact with Ben Affleck (l.) after he stopped responding to her messages and calls. © Collage: Michael loccisano & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Star Magazine, the 56-year-old has stopped "leaving messages or texts" for her ex-husband because he "never answers."

A source close to J.Lo said it's "so demeaning and rude," especially after the Get Right hitmaker messaged Ben on his birthday last month, but he reportedly didn't respond.

"Once in a while Ben will get back to her with the bare minimum or a 'like' to one of her questions, but 99.9% of the time, it's all being handled by his lawyers or assistants," the insider dished.

J.Lo filed for divorce from the Oscar winner in August 2024 and is believed to have moved on from the drama, as apparently she had the "time of her life" during her recent Up All Night tour.

But, the tipster said it's "frustrating" since the exes are still "trying to unload" their $68 million Beverly Hills home and have to promote Jen's film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which Ben executive produced.