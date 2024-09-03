Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to "move forward" after divorce?
Los Angeles, California - After their bombshell divorce went public, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be looking on the bright side.
Per a Monday report from People, the exes are both finding the positives in their new normal.
Ben is "slowly moving into his new home," which he purchased after the pair put their shared mansion on the market.
"He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves," an insider said. "He enjoys working too and is very focused on the positives."
As for J.Lo, she is allegedly feeling "some bitterness" about the divorce.
"She tried so hard to make things work, and it didn't matter to Ben," the source added.
Still, after filing for divorce, it seems the 55-year-old star is ready to move on.
"She's surrounded by family, friends, and her kids," the insider said. "She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward."
Over the weekend, the Atlas star showed off just how "unbothered" she was as she broke her silence on the split in an Instagram post captioned, "Oh, it was a summer."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look on the bright side after shock split
Jennifer officially filed for divorce on August 20, but the documents listed their date of separation as April 26 – confirming swirling rumors that the two had quietly called it quits earlier this year.
The multi-hyphenate cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing, and she has also filed to remove "Affleck" from her legal name.
Ben has not commented on the divorce, but paparazzi photos have caught the Gone Girl actor in good spirits outside of his Brentwood home days after Jen's filing, per Page Six.
