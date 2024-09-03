Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to "move forward" after divorce?

Los Angeles, California - After their bombshell divorce went public, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be looking on the bright side.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck are said to be looking on the bright side after the Atlas star filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per a Monday report from People, the exes are both finding the positives in their new normal.

Ben is "slowly moving into his new home," which he purchased after the pair put their shared mansion on the market.

"He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves," an insider said. "He enjoys working too and is very focused on the positives."

As for J.Lo, she is allegedly feeling "some bitterness" about the divorce.

"She tried so hard to make things work, and it didn't matter to Ben," the source added.

Still, after filing for divorce, it seems the 55-year-old star is ready to move on.

"She's surrounded by family, friends, and her kids," the insider said. "She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward."

Over the weekend, the Atlas star showed off just how "unbothered" she was as she broke her silence on the split in an Instagram post captioned, "Oh, it was a summer."