Was Jennifer Lopez "hit hard" by Ben Affleck divorce?
Los Angeles, California - Though Jennifer Lopez was the one to file for divorce from Ben Affleck, the entertainer is still having a hard time with their split!
The 55-year-old hitmaker is apparently "upset" that her estranged hubby couldn't get it right, per People.
On Wednesday, an insider explained that despite J.Lo ending their two-year marriage, she's still "upset and disappointed" with Ben – especially since he attempted to reconcile with her.
The source continued, "It's really hit her hard. She's very upset and disappointed with Ben."
The tipster further spilled that the If You Had My Love artist isn't comfortable living in their Beverly Hills mansion anymore, adding, "She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It's way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well."
Yet, a previous report dished that J.Lo was "relieved" to file for divorce, even though she didn't want to.
A confidant said, "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around." Is this truly the end for Bennifer?
