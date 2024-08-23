Jennifer Lopez reveals reason for divorce as she files to drop "Affleck" from name

Los Angeles, California - New court documents have shed light on the dramatic split between A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

New court documents have shed light on the dramatic split between A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Per Us Weekly, the 55-year-old singer has officially filed to drop "Affleck" from her legal name following the end of their marriage.

The documents, filed Thursday, also confirm that J.Lo cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

After months of split rumors, it was revealed on Tuesday that Jennifer had filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor after two years of marriage.

The end of Ben and Jen's second-chance love story comes two decades after they called off their early-aughts engagement.

Neither star has commented publicly on the split, and they both remained mum when asked about rumors of trouble in paradise in recent months.

Per Jennifer's divorce filing, the couple actually separated back in April – a timeline guessed by many pop culture gurus, as they have spent the entire summer apart.

The Jenny from the Block artist is seeking to separate her and Ben's assets and debts, and neither is seeking spousal support in the breakup.