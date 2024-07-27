Ben Affleck buys million-dollar home without Jennifer Lopez as divorce rumors swirl

Brentwood, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rumored divorce seems all but inevitable at this point, as the Gone Girl actor has purchased a new home for himself after the two put their shared mansion on the market.

Per TMZ, Ben has made his temporary solo residence in Brentwood permanent with the purchase of a $20.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion.

The couple has been living separately for several months now amid speculation that the two are headed for divorce.

With J. Lo spending her time on the East Coast lately, the 51-year-old actor has been living in a rental home in Brentwood as he works on his latest film.

Ben and Jen spent their second wedding anniversary apart earlier this month, and Ben was also a no-show at his wife's 55th birthday bash in the Hamptons on July 21.

The two have not confirmed plans to divorce or even formally separate, though Jennifer notably fired back at an interviewer who asked about it during a press junket for her recent Netflix movie, Atlas.