Did Jennifer Lopez's first marriage end because of Diddy? J.Lo's ex speaks out!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez 's ex-husband, Ojani Noa, has alleged that Sean "Diddy" Combs was the reason for their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez's (r.) first ex-husband, Ojani Noa, spoke out about the pair's ill-fated union in a new interview. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Amid the 55-year-old hitmaker's split from Ben Affleck, her first husband has given new insight into their divorce two decades ago.

J.Lo was briefly married to Noa from 1997 to 1998 before she began a relationship with Diddy in 1999.

While speaking to Despierta America, the 50-year-old Cuban native said that the music mogul – who is currently in prison facing sexual abuse charges – was partly why they divorced.

"Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was [Diddy], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album, On The 6, that's where the deception, the lies, the separation started," he claimed, as translated to English by Page Six.

Noa also said that his career and job opportunities were sabotaged over the demise of their marriage.