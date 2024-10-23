Did Jennifer Lopez's first marriage end because of Diddy? J.Lo's ex speaks out!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa, has alleged that Sean "Diddy" Combs was the reason for their divorce.
Amid the 55-year-old hitmaker's split from Ben Affleck, her first husband has given new insight into their divorce two decades ago.
J.Lo was briefly married to Noa from 1997 to 1998 before she began a relationship with Diddy in 1999.
While speaking to Despierta America, the 50-year-old Cuban native said that the music mogul – who is currently in prison facing sexual abuse charges – was partly why they divorced.
"Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was [Diddy], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album, On The 6, that's where the deception, the lies, the separation started," he claimed, as translated to English by Page Six.
Noa also said that his career and job opportunities were sabotaged over the demise of their marriage.
Is Diddy to blame for J.Lo's first divorce?
Noa continued, "I would ask Jennifer, 'What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me, and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work? Why, if I have not done anything to you?''
"Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened," he concluded.
J.Lo hasn't addressed the shocking allegations against Diddy, and the singer is still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce from Ben.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Newscom World