Jennifer Lopez gets advice from first husband after Ben Affleck divorce: "Stay single"
Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, has offered advice to the singer after her recent divorce from movie star Ben Affleck.
"Stay single for a while, take 12 months off," the 50-year-old actor stated in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.
Drawing from his own experiences with J.Lo, he suggested that she take a break from relationships after her split from Ben.
"If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get married again," he added.
Jennifer and Ojani first met in 1996 at Gloria Estefan's renowned restaurant in Miami before getting married the following year.
The pair got divorced less than a year later.
Ojani, who was married to the Let's Get Loud artist for less than a year in the 1990s, said he could relate to Ben's hardships.
"I can tell you in my own experience, we would have disagreements in the car, and then 20 minutes later, we'd have to sit and pretend everything was fine," he admitted.
That's not all he said, though!
Ojani Noa spills the tea on relationship with J.Lo
The Eye See Me producer also expressed his distaste for certain public appearances with Jennifer, stating, "I hated going on the red carpet."
Ojani's comments hold a bit more significance considering the numerous snaps of Ben appearing "stressed" while out with J.Lo – sparking the initial rumors of trouble for the pair.
Despite their failed relationship, Ojani has said that he has no ill will toward the On the Floor singer.
"I would always be her friend," he said. "I sympathize with both of them because divorce is hard."
He even admitted that he was "heartbroken" when their marriage came to an end.
After her split from Ojani, Jennifer had two other marriages, including Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. But J.Lo never gives up, and we know she'll continue to try to find the love of her life!
