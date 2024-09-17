Jennifer Lopez gets advice from first husband after Ben Affleck divorce: "Stay single"

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez 's first husband, Ojani Noa, has offered advice to the singer after her recent divorce from movie star Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez's (r.) first husband Ojani Noa has divulged information about his past relationship with the singer, who recently divorced actor Ben Affleck (l.). © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & ZUMA Press Wire

"Stay single for a while, take 12 months off," the 50-year-old actor stated in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

Drawing from his own experiences with J.Lo, he suggested that she take a break from relationships after her split from Ben.

"If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get married again," he added.

Jennifer and Ojani first met in 1996 at Gloria Estefan's renowned restaurant in Miami before getting married the following year.

The pair got divorced less than a year later.

Ojani, who was married to the Let's Get Loud artist for less than a year in the 1990s, said he could relate to Ben's hardships.



"I can tell you in my own experience, we would have disagreements in the car, and then 20 minutes later, we'd have to sit and pretend everything was fine," he admitted.

That's not all he said, though!