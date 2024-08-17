Have Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey revived their infamous feud?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez may have more drama on her hands as her feud with Mariah Carey has allegedly been reignited!

It's the battle of the divas as rumors swirl that Mariah Carey (l.) has revived her drama with Jennifer Lopez. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Beyoncé says, "She ain't no diva!"

Per In Touch, the 55-year-old icon has apparently dredged up her drama with the Let's Get Loud singer while preparing for her Las Vegas residency run.

"She's extra excited to show that she's still got it after J.Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour," an insider spilled to the site.

J.Lo and Mariah's bad blood dates back to when the Atlas star began working with Mariah's ex-husband, Tommy Mottola.

The feud famously escalated in 2008 when the It's a Wrap hitmaker dismissively said, "I don't know her," when asked about Jen.