Have Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey revived their infamous feud?
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez may have more drama on her hands as her feud with Mariah Carey has allegedly been reignited!
As Beyoncé says, "She ain't no diva!"
Per In Touch, the 55-year-old icon has apparently dredged up her drama with the Let's Get Loud singer while preparing for her Las Vegas residency run.
"She's extra excited to show that she's still got it after J.Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour," an insider spilled to the site.
J.Lo and Mariah's bad blood dates back to when the Atlas star began working with Mariah's ex-husband, Tommy Mottola.
The feud famously escalated in 2008 when the It's a Wrap hitmaker dismissively said, "I don't know her," when asked about Jen.
Mariah Carey reportedly thinks J.Lo is getting her "karma"
The tipsters further dished that MC is "keeping a watchful eye" on J.Lo's recent troubles, including her alleged marital drama with Ben Affleck.
The insider continues that the Fantasy singer "believes it's karma" coming back for the Selena star because "she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant."
Cover photo: collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP