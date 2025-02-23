Is Ben Affleck dating again after Jennifer Lopez divorce?

Los Angeles, California - With Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck now legally divorced, is the Gone Girl star ready to date again?

Ben Affleck (l.) is reportedly "casually dating" after he and ex Jennifer Lopez were declared legally divorce following a two-year marriage. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a new report by People, Ben is "casually dating" after he and the 55-year-old singer settled their divorce last month.

"This doesn't seem to be a focus though," the insider added, noting that the 52-year-old director is "very focused on work."

"If he's not filming, he spends long days at his office," the tipster said.

Ben is also dedicating plenty of time to his dad duties, staying close to his three children – Violet (19), Seraphina (16), and Samuel (12) – whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo and Ben were declared legally divorced on Friday, six months after the On the Floor artist first filed for the divorce amid rampant split rumors.

The two, who wed in 2022 after rekindling their ill-fated early-aughts romance, secretly split in April 2024 before beginning divorce proceedings that August.