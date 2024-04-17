Jennifer Lopez reportedly "disappointed" over lackluster ticket and album sales

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is reportedly disheartened over the response to her This Is Me... Now tour and album as fans continue to slam her "overpriced" tickets.

Jennifer Lopez is said to be focusing on her next projects after her disappointing concert and album sales. © Robyn Beck / AFP

According to US Weekly, the 54-year-old entertainer isn't getting right with fans' underwhelming reactions to her tour and record of the same name.

Yet insiders suggest that she isn't letting the backlash "derail" her.

"Jennifer's very focused on her latest project and doesn't want bad press to get in her head," an insider spilled to the site.

The source explained that the Let's Get Loud artist has been through "plenty of problems like this before and has gotten over them," noting that J. Lo "moves on when things like this happen."

Another insider added that the Wedding Planner star is "extremely proud of all the hard work she puts into her projects" and that her hubby, Ben Affleck, has "been a huge support through it all."