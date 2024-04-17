Jennifer Lopez reportedly "disappointed" over lackluster ticket and album sales

Get right! Jennifer Lopez isn't letting her disappointing tour and album sales get to her despite fans' intense backlash over her pricey tickets.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is reportedly disheartened over the response to her This Is Me... Now tour and album as fans continue to slam her "overpriced" tickets.

Jennifer Lopez is said to be focusing on her next projects after her disappointing concert and album sales.
Jennifer Lopez is said to be focusing on her next projects after her disappointing concert and album sales.  © Robyn Beck / AFP

According to US Weekly, the 54-year-old entertainer isn't getting right with fans' underwhelming reactions to her tour and record of the same name.

Yet insiders suggest that she isn't letting the backlash "derail" her.

"Jennifer's very focused on her latest project and doesn't want bad press to get in her head," an insider spilled to the site.

Justin Bieber smooches Jaden Smith before surprise Coachella performance!
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber smooches Jaden Smith before surprise Coachella performance!

The source explained that the Let's Get Loud artist has been through "plenty of problems like this before and has gotten over them," noting that J. Lo "moves on when things like this happen."

Another insider added that the Wedding Planner star is "extremely proud of all the hard work she puts into her projects" and that her hubby, Ben Affleck, has "been a huge support through it all."

Jennifer Lopez is looking ahead after concert prices spark backlash

J. Lo has gotten major flack from fans on X who are displeased with the ticket price for her concert.
J. Lo has gotten major flack from fans on X who are displeased with the ticket price for her concert.  © Screenshot/Instagram/jlo

Meanwhile, fans haven't let up on X about J. Lo's hefty ticket prices, with some comparing her new tour to Beyoncé's global Renaissance tour.

One fan wrote, "I paid $1800 for my tickets for Beyoncé and I was looking her IN HER EYEBALLS the entire concert. RIGHT at the stage in VIP.

"The only level higher than us was BeyHive Risers ON THE STAGE. They were $3500. But Jennifer wants $7,000."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cuddle up in new Coachella snaps
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cuddle up in new Coachella snaps

Yikes!

Despite the controversy, no one can deny that J. Lo will always be Jenny from the Block and will bounce back from anything!

Cover photo: Coallage: ROBYN BECK / AFP

More on Jennifer Lopez: