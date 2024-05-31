Jennifer Lopez cancels world tour to be with family amid divorce rumors

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has shocked fans with the news that she has canceled her This Is Me... Now summer tour, which was set to kick off next month.

The announcement was posted to the 54-year-old's website on Friday, confirming that the US summer dates were now canceled and fans would be getting automatic refunds.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," the statement from Live Nation read.



J. Lo added a personal message as well, writing, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added.

The announcement comes amid rampant chatter that Jennifer and her husband of almost two years, Ben Affleck, are headed for divorce.

Though they've recently put on a united front as they attended Ben's daughter's graduation, the two are still said to be living separately as they work through their alleged issues.

This is not the first cancellation to hit J. Lo's newest concert series, as poor ticket sales are said to have led the singer to quietly cut several dates from the schedule.