Is Jennifer Lopez planning to move closer to ex Ben Affleck?

Brentwood, California - What's the tea on Jennifer Lopez reportedly looking at homes in her ex Ben Affleck's neighborhood?

Jennifer Lopez was spotted looking at homes in Ben Affleck's (l.) neighborhood after their divorce has been finalized. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Etienne Laurent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, J.Lo looked at a property located in the same Brentwood neighborhood as the Air director's bachelor pad, which is valued at $20 million.



An insider tattled that Jennifer recently toured the off-market estate and noted that she "really likes" the property but has "serious concerns" about the air quality around it due to the ongoing LA wildfires.

They added that the 55-year-old star is "fond" of the home and is looking to bring in an air quality specialist to assess the area before formally putting an offer down.

J.Lo's telling real-estate move could be purely coincidental, but it does raise some eyebrows since the former spouses' divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Jennifer was also "worried and concerned" for her ex-husband as he fled his home amid the devastating wildfires.

Still, other insiders revealed that J.Lo simply wants to move on after the nightmare end to their marriage.