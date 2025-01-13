Is Jennifer Lopez striking up a romance with Kevin Costner following her Ben Affleck split?

Los Angeles, California - Is there a new romance on the horizon? Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner are sparking dating rumors after they were seen getting cozy in Aspen last month!

Has Kevin Costner (l.) caught Jennifer Lopez's (r.) eye following her divorce from Ben Affleck? © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following their separate Aspen getaways over the holidays, the 55-year-old pop sensation has allegedly been talking with the Yellowstone actor "every day."

J.Lo and Kevin were captured sharing a drink and chatting with friends (in very close proximity, might we add!) amid their respective vacations.

A tipster spilled to She Knows that the American Saga star "made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne," after the trip.

They added, "Since then, they've been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up."

For those who didn't know, Costner and his wife of 20 years, Christine Baumgartner, divorced last year while J.Lo's divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized on January 7.

